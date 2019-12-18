Thapa, Gurung win

Himalayan News Service

POKHARA: Balaram Thapa won the first Royal Gurkha Rifles UK and Pokhreli Golfers Friendship Golf Competition here at the Himalayan Golf Course. Thapa finished first with the score of 69, while Govinda Gauchan (72) and Csgt Chhena Gurung (73) were second and third respectively.

Maj LP Gurung won the gross section trophy with a round of 81, while Csgt Prakas Gurung came second on count back after he was tied on 85 with Basant Gauchan. Maj LP Gurung also bagged most birdies award, while Csgt Kumar Gurung won the longest drive trophy and WO2 Kumar Purja Pun claimed closet-to-the-pin award.

In all, 32 golfers took part in the event. Member Secretary of Nepal Sports Council Ramesh Kumar Silwal and Royal Gurkha Rifles UK team leader Capt Ganesh Gurung handed over the prizes to the winners.

A version of this article appears in print on December 18, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

