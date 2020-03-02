Three Star advance to final

Tekendra Deuba

Dhangadhi, March 1

Aashish Rai scored the solitary goal as Ruslan Three Star Club defeated Yeti Himalayan Sherpa Club 1-0 and advanced to the final of the Nepal Ice Sudurpashchim Khaptad Gold Cup here at the Dhangadhi Stadium today.

Rai found the back of the nets in the 24th minute to send Three Star into their second consecutive final. Three Star will face hosts Sudurpashchim-XI Sports Club, who beat Nepal APF Club 2-1 in the first semi-final match yesterday, in Tuesday’s final.

Rai was the hero of the match after he slammed home from close range following a corner from Ashok Khawas and the goal was enough for Three Star to register a victory over fellow A division outfit. Ananta Tamang of Three Star was named the man of the match and he earned Rs 10,000.

Three Star coach Meghraj KC said the team eked out the victory despite creating just two opportunities throughout the match. “The players need to perform under pressure in knock out tournament as there is no option of winning,” said KC. “Himalayan Sherpa put up a better show in the match but we were able to convert and walked out as victors.”

Himalayan Sherpa team manager Sushil Tamang rued the missed opportunities. “The boys played as per expectations and created a number of chances. But the luck was not on our part today as we failed to score despite the players’ hard works,” said Tamang. “I am satisfied with the team’s overall performance.”

Top two teams will earn Rs 2.1 million and one million rupees respectively, while the player of the tournament will get a two-wheeler. Likewise, the best individual players and coach will earn Rs 15,000 each.

