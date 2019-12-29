Three Star triumph

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 28

Ananta Tamang scored the solitary goal as Ruslan Three Star Club defeated Nepal APF Mahindra Club 1-0 in the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League here at the Dasharath Stadium today.

The national team defender Tamang headed home in the 15th minute of the match following a free kick from Mikchen Tamang and the goal was enough for Three Star to register their second victory in three matches. After a goalless draw with Prabhu Jawalakhel Youth Club, Three Star had defeated Nepal Police Club 1-0.

APF, who suffered their second loss, have just one point from three matches.

APF goalkeeper Amrit Kumar Chaudhary rescued his team from early loss when he stopped Sushil Rai’s header in the third minute. APF came close to scoring in the eighth minute but Three Star skipper Bikram Lama blocked Nabin Lama’s goalbound shot inside the box.

Wasiu Oladiran Hazmat missed an opportunity for Three Star in the 10th minute after he ended up with a wide shot on a pass from Sushil Rai in counter attack. Dipesh Ghale was unlucky in the 36th minute as his left-footed shot from 25 yards out kissed the cross bar before going out, while Hazmat applied a wayward shot following a cross from Ghale in the first half injury time.

Three Star captain Bikram Lama saw his 20-yard powerful strike saved by APF goalie Amrit Kumar Chaudhary, while Sushil Rai and Mikchhen Tamang also came close to scoring for the Lalitpur-based club. Rai shot wide in the 82nd minute, while Tamang struck against the woodwork three minutes later.

