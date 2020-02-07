Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The management club of Times International College is organising the third edition of The Times Road Race here on Saturday.

Around 250 student athletes from class 9-12 are expected to take part in the 5km race, informed the organisers in a release. Top three athletes in both boys’ and girls’ sections will receive Rs 15,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. The race will start and end at the college premises in Dillibazaar.

A version of this article appears in print on February 07, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook