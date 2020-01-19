Times triumph

Himalayan News Service

BUTWAL: Times Club won the Butwal-leg title of the Li-Ning 3X3 West here on Saturday.

Times defeated New Horizon 14-11 in the final of the 3X3 basketball tournament. Both the teams earned berths in the Li-Ning 3X3 West finals where they will meet Pokhara-leg qualifiers Kaski and Ramghat along with two teams from Dhangadhi.

The Dhangadhi-leg tournament is slated for January 20. The six qualifiers will compete in the finals scheduled for January 22-23 in Dhangadhi.

Top two teams in the finals will earn Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively. Nepal Basketball League Pvt Ltd, which organised the NBL 3X3 East last year, will also hold the 3X3 Central.

