Top women’s seeds fall at Western and Southern

The Western and Southern Open lost its top two women’s seeds on Sunday with number one Karolina Pliskova and number two Sofia Kenin crashing out of the US Open tuneup.
Czech Pliskova, who had a first-round bye, slammed down 11 aces but also committed nine double faults in a 7-5 6-4 defeat to Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova.
Australian Open champion Kenin also struggled to get going after the COVID-19 layoff, losing 6-1 7-6(7) to France’s Alize Cornet, who beat American wildcard Catherine McNally 6-0 6-4 in the opening round, dropping just 10 points in the first set.
“It didn’t feel like I had any rhythm,” said Kenin. “I don’t know why I let that happen.
“I literally couldn’t feel the ball, like literally two sets. I don’t even know how I came back, to be honest.
“It was really frustrating.”
Marketa Vondrousova continued her run of poor form as the Czech 10th seed lost 6-3 6-7(3) 6-4 to German qualifier Laura Siegemund in a first-round clash.
2019 French Open finalist Vondrousova, who also made a first-round exit at the WTA Tour’s restart in Palermo, was up a break 4-2 in the third and looking set for victory until Seigemund swept the last four games.
Estonian 12th seed Anett Konaveit, coming off a runner-up finish in Palermo, moved into the second round with a 6-3 6-1 win over Russian lucky loser Daria Kasatkina, while 14th seed Elise Mertens of Belgium thumped Swede Rebecca Peterson 6-0 6-2.
In the men’s draw, Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas eased to a 6-1 6-3 second-round win over South Africa’s Kevin Anderson while seventh seed David Goffin sailed past Croatia’s Borna Coric 7-6(6) 6-4 into the third round.
Ninth seed Diego Schwartzman was a 7-6(2) 6-3 first-round winner over Norway’s Casper Rudd while 11th seeded Russian Karen Khachanov topped Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik 6-4 6-4.
Bulgarian 14th seed Grigor Dimitrov disposed of Frenchman Ugo Humbert 6-3 6-4.
Kathmandu, August 22 The second meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Working Group on oil and gas cooperation that was conducted through video conferencing recently, held discussions on future areas of cooperation in the petroleum energy sector, including possibilities of new pipelines for supply of Read More...
SEOUL: South Korean authorities reported the highest daily rise in novel coronavirus cases since early March on Sunday, saying tougher social distancing rules may be needed as outbreaks continued to spread from a Seoul church and other gatherings. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Pre Read More...
LONDON: London's famous Tower Bridge, which crosses the River Thames in the heart of the British capital, was stuck open on Saturday, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers amazed at the sight. The historic bascule-and-suspension bridge failed to close after opening to allow ships to pass underne Read More...
MINSK: Authorities in Belarus blocked more than 50 news media websites that were covering weeks of protests demanding that authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko resign but protesters still turned out again Saturday, some forming a chain of solidarity in the capital. The Belarusian Associat Read More...
Lalitpur, August 23 Women gather on the bank of a River in Thapagaun, Lalitpur, on Sunday to perform Rishi Panchami rituals amid the ongoing movement prohibition imposed by district authorities in the valley. Photo: Balkrishna Thapa/THT Read More...
KATHMANDU: Tesla AC brand is all set to introduce a new model of air conditioner in the Nepali market. Despite being alike every other standard air conditioner in the world, this particular model consists of something that will make people feel like it is a truly a Nepali brand. The new AC will s Read More...
POKHARA: Nepali Congress, Kaski has urged the Gandaki province government and local levels to extend the ongoing prohibitory order in Kaski district to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the community level. The district has been totally shutdown following the prohibitory order clamped five days a Read More...
NEW DELHI: India's coronavirus caseload topped 3 million on Sunday, with the country leading the world in new infections as the disease marched through impoverished rural areas in the north and the wealthier but older populations of the south. How the virus is spreading in the world's second-most Read More...