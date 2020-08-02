Triathlon course

KATHMANDU: The Online Swimming Level-I Coaching Course for triathlon coaches began here on Saturday.
A total of 25 coaches are taking part in the two-day course conducted by Eugene Lee, Founder Director of the World Coaches Academy, informed the organisers Nepal Triathlon Association.
The course aims at providing the coaches with knowledge about scientific training methodology and technical aspect of swimming training. The World Coaches Academy has already conducted similar courses in India, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong and China.
