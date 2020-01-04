Tribhuvan Army beat APF to win first title in five years

Himalayan News Service

Dhankuta, January 3

Tribhuvan Army Club defeated Nepal APF Club 3-1 on penalties in the final of the Martyr Ridamahang-Ramalihang Aathpahariya first Women’s Gold Cup at the local Tundikhel grounds today.

The match was decided in tie-breaker after both the teams failed to score in the regulation period of 80 minutes. Rashmi Ghising, Puja Rana Magar and Nisha Bohora scored for TAC, while only Manju Thing was able to score from the spot for APF. Star striker Sabitra Bhandari, Anita Basnet and Gita Rana Magar wasted their shots for APF in penalty shootout.

With their first win in final in five years against the departmental rivals, TAC took revenge of the loss in the final of the seventh CoAS International Women’s Football Tournament in Kathmandu last month. The TAC had last defeated APF in the final of the second edition of the CoAS Cup.

Both the teams created a couple of opportunities but they failed to find the back of the nets in regulation period after rain and fog made it difficult for the players. Nepal APF Club wasted a penalty, while TAC had at least three goal-bound strikes saved by goalkeeper Anjila Tumbamfe. The condition was so poor that the organisers were forced to scrap the extra time and decide the winners through penalty shootout directly.

Champions TAC received Rs 200,000, while APF got Rs 100,000. Sabitra Bhandari was declared the player of the tournament, while her APF teammates Gita Rana and Renuka Nagarkoti were named the best defender and midfielder respectively. Likewise, TAC’s Rashmi Ghising, Sharmila Thapa Magar and Chakra Tamang were declared the best forward, highest scorer and coach respectively. A total of eight teams took part in the tournament organised by Kirat Aathpahariya Society Nepal. Dhankuta Municipality Mayor Chintan Tamang among others handed over the prizes to the winners of the tournament.

