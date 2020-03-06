Tusal thrash JYC

Himalayan News Service

LALITPUR: Tusal Youth Club thrashed Jhamsikhel Youth Club 5-0 in the Martyrs Memorial B Division League here at the ANFA Complex grounds on Thursday.

Mohit Gurung and Alone Rai scored two goals each, while substitute Bhupendra Shahi netted one for Tusal. After a goalless first half, Gurung opened the scoring in the 47th minute before Shahi doubled the tally in the 79th minute.

Rai made it 3-0 four minutes later, while Gurung netted his second goal in the 85th. Rai completed the scoring with his team’s fifth goal in the fifth minute of the injury time. With the win, Tusal moved to third position on better goal difference after being tied on six points with Khumaltar Youth Club and Boys Union Club.

Satdobato Youth Club are at top of the 12-team table with nine points, while Bansbari Club are at the second position with eight points. Bansbari had one point deducted after finishing at the bottom two in the non-relegation league last year.

A version of this article appears in print on March 05, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

