Twenty20 World Cup schedule under ‘very high risk’: CA boss

MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia boss Kevin Roberts has downplayed the prospect of the Twenty20 World Cup going ahead in 2020, saying the October-November schedule was under “very high risk” due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Obviously, we’ve been hopeful all along that it could be staged in October-November but you would have to say there is a very high risk about the prospect of that happening,” Roberts told reporters in a video call on Friday.
“In the event that doesn’t happen, there are potential windows in the February-March period, October-November the following year.
“And there are implications here for the ICC over a number of years. So there’s a lot of complexity for the ICC to deal with.”
The International Cricket Council, the sport’s world governing body, has the final say over whether the Oct. 18-Nov. 15 event will go ahead.
On Thursday, the ICC deferred decisions over the tournament until its next board meeting on June 10.
India‘s cricket board (BCCI), which is set to host the following edition of the tournament in 2021, is keeping a close eye on developments as a postponement could open up a window for the Indian Premier League.
The lucrative franchise-based tournament, which was supposed to start at the end of March, had to be postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic and the BCCI faces a $530 million dip in revenue if the competition fails to go ahead.
The IPL’s move to an October-November slot could impact Australia’s scheduled T20 series with West Indies (Oct. 4-9) and India (Oct. 11-17) confirmed on Thursday, with a number of Australian internationals contracted to IPL teams.
Australia’s cricketers would need exemptions from CA to be excused from international duty and play in the IPL but Roberts declined to say whether CA would grant them.
“The question of the IPL will be addressed when a decision is made around the T20 World Cup, that’s the key influencing factor there,” he said.
Kathmandu, May 27 Padam Bahadur Thapa, 48 , who was spotted at Kaushaltar area of Bhaktapur at around 3:00pm, was riding a cycle cart to reach a house where he was assigned some work. He was promised Rs 200 for the work. Thapa is facing a hard time these days as his income has been limited Read More...
KATHMANDU, MAY 27 Stakeholders of tourism industry — one of the hardest hit sectors due to the coronavirus pandemic — that are expecting to have their demands addressed through the budget may be in for a huge disappointment. The line ministry has said that the fiscal budget 2020-21 that is to Read More...
NEW YORK: The United States and China clashed over Hong Kong at the United Nations on Wednesday after Beijing opposed a request by Washington for the Security Council to meet over China’s plan to impose new national security legislation on the territory. The US mission to the United Nations sai Read More...
WASHINGTON: Facebook Inc’s Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, commenting on US President Donald Trump’s threats against social media companies, said on Wednesday censoring a platform would not be the “right reflex” for a government worried about censorship. “I’ll have to underst Read More...
MELBOURNE: Australia will host India at their Gabba stronghold in the four-test series with Perth missing out on a match in the lucrative tour. Western Australia had hoped to host Virat Kohli's India at the state's Perth Stadium but were defeated by Queensland Cricket's bid for a match at Read More...
WASHINGTON: Threatening to shut down Twitter for flagging false content. Claiming he can “override" governors who dare to keep churches closed to congregants. Asserting the “absolute authority” to force states to reopen, even when local leaders say it's too soon. As he battles the coronavir Read More...
HONG KONG: Three pro-democracy lawmakers were ejected from Hong Kong's legislative chamber Thursday morning, disrupting the second day of debate on a contentious bill that would criminalize insulting or abusing the Chinese national anthem. The legislature's president, Andrew Leung, suspended the Read More...
DUESSELDORF: Fortuna Duesseldorf boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation from the Bundesliga as goals from Rouwen Hennings and Kenan Karaman helped them come from behind to beat Schalke 04 2-1 at home in a scrappy contest on Wednesday. The result left Fortuna 16th, the relegation pla Read More...