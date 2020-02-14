U-18 Basketball

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU: Samriddhi and Times made the winning start in the IIMS fifth Under-18 National Basketball Tournament here at the NSC covered hall on Thursday.

In the opening day matches, Samriddhi defeated LRI 63- 54 riding on 21 points from Khadka Gurung, while Times outplayed Golden Gate 81-69 in which Pemba Sherpa netted 26 points for the winning side.

A total of 12 teams are taking part in the tournament, which also serves as the selection for the U-18 tournament to be held in Bangladesh.

Earlier, National Sports Council Member Secretary Ramesh Kumar Silwal inaugurated the tournament organised by Nepal Basketball Association.

A version of this article appears in print on February 14, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

