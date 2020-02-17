U-18 Basketball

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Gyan Niketan, LRI and New Zenith completed the quarter-finals line-up of the IIMS fifth Under-18 National Basketball Tournament here at the NSC covered hall on Sunday.

Gyan Niketan hammered Rupandehi 101-56 riding on 25 points from Samrat Bhumi, while Singh Magar netted 17 points as LRI outplayed Dang 85-46. Likewise, New Zenith thrashed Ramechhap 85-52 in which Sijan Mahat top scored for the winners with 26 points.

The three teams joined White House, Samriddhi, Ramechhap, Times and Xavier International in the last eight. A total of 12 teams are taking part in the tournament which also serves as the selection for the U-18 tournament to be held in Bangladesh.

