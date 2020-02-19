U-18 Basketball

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: White House International College and Xavier International College advanced to the final of the IIMS fifth Under-18 National Basketball Tournament here at the NSC covered hall on Tuesday.

White House thrashed New Zenith 75-56 in the first semi-final match in which Suraj Khatri top scored for the winning side with 25 points. In another semi-final match, Xavier defeated Samriddhi 73-66 riding on 15 points from Sabin Karki. The third place playoff and final matches are slated for Wednesday.

A total of 12 teams took part in the tournament, organised by Nepal Basketball Association as the selection event for the U-18 tournament to be held in Bangladesh later this year.

A version of this article appears in print on February 19, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

