Upendra Man Singh quits National Sports Council job

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Former national football team skipper Upendra Man Singh has quit the National Sports Council job over the post of the All Nepal Football Association vice-president.

Singh was employed as an assistant coach at the sports’ governing body.

The move came after the National Sports Development Act 2077 prohibited the NSC employees from taking any post in the national associations.

Singh became the first person to quit the NSC job, while more than 30 have already resigned from various associations. Also on Wednesday, Olympians Sangina Baidya and Deepak Bista resigned from Nepal Taekwondo Association. While Bista was Secretary at the NTA, Baidya was executive committee member.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 16, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

