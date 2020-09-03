Van de Beek to wear former Ajax team mate Nouri’s number at Man Utd

Manchester United’s new midfielder Donny van de Beek has said he will wear the number 34 on his jersey as a tribute to former Ajax Amsterdam team mate Abdelhak Nouri, who suffered brain damage after a heart attack in 2017.
Nouri, who also wore the number, made his senior debut in 2016-17 before his playing career ended prematurely after he suffered cardiac arrest in a pre-season friendly in Austria.
Despite being revived on the pitch and rushed to a hospital, Nouri suffered serious and permanent brain damage.
“This is a special thing for me because of my good friend Abdelhak Nouri,” Van de Beek, who joined United from Ajax on a five-year contract on Wednesday, told the club’s website.
“He had a heart attack… I’m really close with his family and his brother is one of my best friends and I talk a lot with them. So I decided to take his old number on my shirt and I want to get good memories with this number.”
Another Ajax academy graduate, Phillippe Sandler, also chose the number 34 after joining Manchester City in 2018.
Thoughts of Nouri are never far away from Van de Beek, who previously paid tribute to his friend after scoring in the 34th minute of a Champions League victory at Juventus last year.
Ajax, who had continued to pay Nouri after the incident, formally cancelled his contract in March.
Dutch media reported at the time that the club were in talks with Nouri’s family about a future solution for the player, who had been moved to a specially adapted room at home after years in hospital.
BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 1 Though Bajura’s northern belt has been reeling under food crisis for the past two months, aircraft are being chartered to supply liquor instead of rice and other edibles to the district. The government has banned transportation of liquor and tobacco-related products durin Read More...
WELLINGTON: Gary Stead has been reappointed as New Zealand men's cricket coach until after the next one-day World Cup in India in 2023, the country's board said on Wednesday. Stead signed a two-year deal to succeed Mike Hesson in 2018 and has continued to build the side, guiding them to a sec Read More...
DAMAULI: A vehicle may have veered off the Prithvi Highway in Aanbukhaireni Rural Municipality-3 of Tanahun district today morning, police presumed. Police presumed that a truck or a mini-truck may have plunged into Marshyandi river below Aanbukhaireni-Muglin road section near Ainapahara. Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 2 Majipa Lakhey Āju or the 'Peaceful Bhairav' is revered during the eight-day-long Indra Jatra festival. Here, a devotee is seen paying his respect to the mask of Majipa Lakhey, seated on its throne who, as per Newari folklore, is said to be the protector of the children. Read More...
BOSTON: US Senator Edward Markey of Massachusetts defeated US Representative Joe Kennedy III in Tuesday’s hard-fought Democratic primary, harnessing support from progressive leaders to overcome a challenge from a younger rival who is a member of America’s most famous political family. It Read More...
SEOUL: Fresh from scoring Korea's first-ever no. 1 hit on the main US Billboard music chart, K-pop juggernaut BTS on Wednesday set its sights on a standalone performance at next year's Grammy Awards - and maybe a trophy or two. Since its 2013 debut, the seven-member South Korean boy band has Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 1120 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. Nepal’s Covid-19 tally as such stands at 41,649. Of the infected, 320 are females while 800 are males. More than 718,439 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date. A Read More...
KATHMANDU: Twelve patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. With the latest additions, Nepal's Covid-19 fatality toll has now advanced to 251. The Health Ministry in its regular media briefing reported that of the total number of deceased Read More...