VAR to be used in AFC Champions League from quarter-final stage

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will be used from the quarter-final stage of the 2020 AFC Champions League, Asia’s soccer governing body said on Monday.

The technology was first used in Asian soccer last year from the last-eight stage of the AFC Asian Cup, which was held in the United Arab Emirates.

It was then successfully implemented across all 32 games of the AFC under-23 championship in Thailand in January and is set to be introduced in AFC club competitions for the first time.

The AFC Champions League, Asia’s elite club competition, was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will resume first in the West Asia hub of Qatar on Sept. 14 and the East Asia hub of Malaysia on Oct. 16.