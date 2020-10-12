Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The Kathmandu International Virtual Taekwondo Poomsae Championship is slated for November 7-8.

The championship features nine categories each in men’s and women’s sections and the participants need to submit their two-minute videos by November 6, informed tournament convenor Kumar Lama Ghising.

The videos will be uploaded in youtube channel and the most liked one will be awarded with $200. Likewise, the best player each in both sections will earn $100 each.

United Taekwondo Dojang had organised three editions of the Kathmandu International Kyorugi and Poomsae Championship and this year they have joined hands with Sitapaila Taekwondo Dojang, Sagarmatha New Baneshwor Taekwondo Dojang and Pingla Taekwondo Dojang for this year’s event.

The organisers have estimated a budget of Rs 1.1 million for the event. “We will use the profit of the tournament in the treatment of coronavirus patients,” said Ghising.

A version of this article appears in print on October 12, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

