Nepal | December 31, 2019

The Himalayan Times > Sports > Visit Nepal 2020: Magar food festival on January 10

Visit Nepal 2020: Magar food festival on January 10

Published: December 31, 2019 7:59 pm On: Sports
Rastriya Samachar Samiti

PALPA: Tansen, the district headquarters of Palpa, is preparing to organise a food festival highlighting the local cuisine of Magar community.

The food and cultural festival is to be organised by Nepal Magar Association, Palpa on coming January 10.

It aims to promote local tourism and promote the Magar art and culture, according to association chair Tej Bahadur Gharti.

The festival will feature varieties of Magar cuisine including pickle giving a typical local taste, and items made from yam and sweet potatoes.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

© 2019 The Himalayan Times