Warner’s Hyderabad eliminate Kohli’s Bangalore in IPL

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore were eliminated from this year’s Indian Premier League after Sunrisers Hyderabad prevailed in a low-scoring thriller to remain on course for a second IPL title on Friday.
Kane Williamson’s unbeaten 50 and Jason Holder’s crucial cameo secured Hyderabad’s six-wicket victory with two balls to spare after they had restricted Bangalore to 131-7.
Hyderabad will take on Delhi Capitals in what is effectively a semi-final on Sunday with the winners meeting defending champions Mumbai in Tuesday’s final in Dubai.
Kohli sprang a surprise by opening their batting but the ploy did not work.
The India captain gloved a rising Holder (3-25) delivery to perish caught behind for six.
Holder has had an excellent tournament since replacing injured Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh at Hyderabad and the West Indies captain dismissed the other opener Devdutt Padikkal to jolt Bangalore early.
Australia’s limited-overs captain Aaron Finch made 32 but England all-rounder Moeen Ali ran himself out on a free-hit delivery, leaving the onus on AB de Villiers to lend some respectability to their total.
De Villiers made a fluent 56 but lost his middle stump to T Natarajan just when Bangalore expected him to provide the late flourish.
Bangalore, one of the most decorated batting sides in IPL, managed just one six, from Finch, in their innings.
Hyderabad wobbled early in their reply and slumped to 67-4 with skipper David Warner back in the hut after a run-a-ball 17.
Bangalore spin duo of Adam Zampa and Yuzvendra Chahal restricted the Hyderabad batsmen but Williamson found the occasional boundary to keep the scoreboard ticking.
Needing nine of the last over from Navdeep Saini, Holder, who made 24 not out, smashed back-to-back boundaries to seal their victory.
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 6 The under-construction Pokhara Regional International Airport, located 3 km east of the existing domestic airport, as seen from a hill in Pokhara. Picture taken by Skanda Gautam for The Himalayan Times Read More...
HETAUDA: A team deployed from Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) arrested Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) engineer while taking one million rupees in bribe from service seeker in Hetauda, on Thursday. CIAA's Hetauda Office Chief Babu Ram Khatiwada said, a team led by DSP Read More...
KATHMANDU: The COVID-19 pandemic has created the largest disruption of education systems in history, affecting nearly 1.6 billion learners in more than 190 countries and all continents. Closures of schools and other learning spaces have impacted 94% of the world’s student population, up to 99% Read More...
RAUTAHAT, NOVEMBER 5 Three persons arrested on murder charges have been remanded to judicial custody in Gaur Prison following the district court’s order in Rautahat. Naresh Patel, 36, and Jaya Narayan Raut Patel of Karuniya, Dewahi Gonahi Municipality, were remanded to custody for the murder Read More...
DAMAULI, NOVEMBER 5 A team led by the Chief District Officer inspected a road section on Prithivi Highway in Tanahun, on Thursday. CDO Sagar Acharya, SP Arun Poudel, transportation entrepreneurs, mediapersons, among others, inspected Dumre area along the Mugling-Damauli road section of Prithiv Read More...
Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah sent an ominous signal to Australia ahead of India's much-anticipated tour Down Under with a four-wicket haul for Mumbai in Thursday's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Delhi Capitals in Dubai. Bumrah dismissed India team mate Shikhar Dhawan with a swingi Read More...
TEGUCIGALPA/GUATEMALA CITY: The remnants of Hurricane Eta unleashed torrential rains and catastrophic flooding on Central America, with fatalities sharply up on Thursday mostly because of mudslides as streets turned into rivers and bridges came tumbling down. More than 70 people were repo Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 5 More than 60 per cent of paddy harvesting has been completed across the country so far, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD). According to Hari Bahadur KC, spokesperson for MoALD, the primary production statistics of paddy are expecte Read More...