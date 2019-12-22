Warriors outplay Titans, move to second

Rup Narayan Dhakal

Pokhara, December 21

Kathmandu Golden Warriors defeated Biratnagar Titans by 36 runs in the Namaste Pokhara Premier League here at the Pokhara Stadium today.

Batting first, the Warriors posted 159-5 in their allotted 20 overs before packing the Titans for 123 runs with two balls to spare. With their second victory in four matches, the Warriors moved to second with four points.

Electing to bat first, the Warriors made the worst possible start of their innings losing opener Gaurav Tomar (naught) in the first over. Another opener Jaykrishan Kolsawal and Amit Shrestha added 43 runs for the second wicket before the latter was bowled by Noman Khan for 15-ball 17 that included two fours and a six.

Kolsawal and skipper Gyanendra Malla then took the team total past three figures after they shared a 66-run partnership for the third wicket.

Kolsawal struck five boundaries and two sixes in his 43-ball 55, while Malla, who is also the captain of the national team, scored a quick fire 45 off 33 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes.

Suboth Bhati hit one each four and six in his nine-ball 14 before Aadil Khan struck a six as he remained unbeaten on 13 along with Pawan Sarraf (five). Puneet Mehra took 2-15 for Titans, while Kishore Mahato, Jitendra Mukhiya and Noman Khan grabbed one wicket each.

In reply, the Titans lost openers Sunil Dhamala (one) and Muhammad Zaid (one) cheaply to be 4-2 inside two overs.

Raju Rijal (one) followed soon, while Rajesh Pulami (two) also failed to stay at the crease for long. The Titans were reeling at 41-6 after Pradeep Airee and Dilip Nath (one) were dismissed in the space of two runs. Airee scored 29 off 27 balls hitting four boundaries and a six.

Noman Khan and Puneet Mehra threatened the Warriors briefly and they shared a 79- run partnership. Malla and Bhati combined to run Khan out in the first ball of the 19th over and it was all over for the Titans. Mehra top scored with 53 off just 31 balls hitting three each fours and sixes, while Khan struck a six in his 26-ball 25.

Bhati was the pick of the Warriors bowlers taking 3-25, while Amar Singh Routela and Basant Regmi grabbed two wickets each. Amrit Bhattarai and Sushan Bhari pocketed one wicket apiece. Kolsawal was named the man of the match and he earned Rs 10,000.

With three consecutive victories, Chitwan Rhinos lead the standing with six points, while the Warriors and Butwal Blasters have four each. Three remaining clubs — Titans, defending champions Pokhara Paltan and Expert Dhangadhi Blues — have two points apiece.

