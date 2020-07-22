Wawrinka is ‘underestimated’, says coach Norman

VIENNA: Stan Wawrinka is one of the best to have ever played tennis but the three-times Grand Slam champion is a “little bit underestimated”, his long-time coach Magnus Norman has said.
Wawrinka, 35, was the last man to win a Grand Slam singles title outside the trio of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic when he won the 2016 US Open.
He is one only one of three players to have defeated Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Andy Murray at Grand Slams.
“Stan is one of the best players to ever play the game, if you look at his record, if you look at winning three Grand Slams, winning three different Grand Slams in the era where he had the Big Four playing,” Norman told ATP Tennis Radio.
“He’s a little bit underestimated for sure … He’s had an unbelievable career.”
Swede Norman, a former world number two and Roland Garros finalist in 2000, worked with Wawrinka from 2013-2017 and has again been part of his coaching team since 2018 as the Swiss makes his way back following two left knee surgeries in 2017.
Wawrinka made the quarter-finals of the French Open and US Open in 2019 and also reached the last eight at this year’s Australian Open. After sliding down the rankings to No. 263 in 2018, he is currently 17th in the world.
“It’s been a little bit up and down. He doesn’t have the same stability as Andy Murray or Novak or Roger or Rafa, but in his best moments, I think he can beat all of those names on a very good day,” Norman said.
“That’s what makes him a little bit special.
“Stan is a gambler. He plays with small margins. He’s the kind of guy that will put everything in red, do or die.”
JAJARKOT: At a time when day-to-day life of people is being adversely affected due to COVID-19 crisis, flood and landslide victims in Barekot village of Jajarkot district have been additionally reeling under the food scarcity, of late. One of the victims, Man Bahadur Nepali of Siranchaur in B Read More...
CHITWAN: One way vehicular movement has resumed along Muglin-Narayangadh road section on Tuesday after 36-hours of obstruction due to landslide triggered by days of incessant rainfall. According to Shiva Khanal, Engineer at the Muglin-Narayangard road extension project, landslides had covered aro Read More...
DHANKUTA: Madan Puraskar laureate Jhamak Ghimire has unveiled a book titled 'Krishi Paratayan Sambridhi Ka Adhar' in Dhankuta, on Tuesday. Ghimire, a writer and a columnist, unveiled the book authored by Jeevan Prasad Rai at her birth-house in Dhankuta today. With the objective of developi Read More...
CAPE CANAVERAL: Astronauts squeezed in one last spacewalk Tuesday before turning their attention to the all-important end to SpaceX’s first crew flight. Making their fourth and final spacewalk in under a month, NASA’s Bob Behnken and Chris Cassidy whipped through a variety of maintenance task Read More...
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday that the “nasty horrible’” coronavirus will get worse in the US before it gets better, but he also tried to paint a rosy picture of efforts with governors to conquer the disease that has claimed more than 140,000 American lives in just five Read More...
OAKLAND: Facebook has started adding informational labels to all posts about voting by federal elected officials and candidates in the US, as it said it would do. But the move appears to be sowing confusion rather than dispelling it. This week, the social network applied labels to posts by Presid Read More...
CAIRO: Qatar on Wednesday relaxed restrictions aimed at controlling the novel coronavirus, allowing citizens and permanent residency holders to travel outside the country and return at any time, and residents outside the country to return starting Aug. 1. The government communications office (GCO Read More...