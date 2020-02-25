We have to suffer against Bayern, says Chelsea coach Lampard

REUTERS

LONDON: Chelsea coach Frank Lampard is preparing for a gruelling Champions League last 16, first leg against Bayern Munich on Tuesday, with the Germans side’s demolition of Tottenham Hotspur in the group stage acting as a warning for his own team.

Chelsea, who beat Bayern on penalties in the 2012 final in Munich, want to avoid being caught in the sort of whirlwind that hit London rivals Spurs earlier this season when they suffered a 7-2 home loss and then lost 3-1 away in the group stage.

“Definitively,” Lampard told a news conference on Monday when asked if there were lessons for Chelsea from Tottenham’s drubbing by Bayern — the biggest margin of defeat for an English team at home in any European competition.

“That’s a big part of my job. We have players with experience but also younger players. They have to understand about the mindset levels. A big part of my job tomorrow (Tuesday) is we need to be at our maximum.”

“We must make sure every detail is ticked in both games. We cannot get caught up in moments. There will be times when we suffer because Bayern are incredible with the ball but that’s our job over the next two games.”

The Bavarians cruised through the group stage with a perfect record of six wins. They are also top of the Bundesliga and in the hunt for a record-extending eighth league crown.

“It is a club that overcomes difficulties because of the strength, their structure. I have huge respect for them (Bayern),” Lampard said. “Every year they can win the Champions League but our job is to try and stop them.”

“I understand it if people call us underdogs because Bayern are so strong. Maybe we do not have their experience but we are here to turn it around. Those are the best stories in sport.”

Chelsea will be without injured midfielder N’Golo Kante but forward Olivier Giroud could feature after scoring in a rare start against Tottenham in a 2-1 Premier League win on Saturday.

“It is very pleasing but it is a tight turnaround after the effort put in,” Lampard said of a possible start for the Frenchman. “We need to assess that but how he played was fantastic. He is quality and has given me a lot to think of.”

