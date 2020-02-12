Western Open tees off today

Himalayan News Service

Pokhara, February 11

The Surya Nepal Western Open, third event under the Surya Nepal Golf Tour 2019-20, is beginning here at the Himalayan Golf Course on Wednesday.

A total of 48 golfers — 32 pros and 16 amateurs — will take part in the 54-hole competition, informed the oganisers, Nepal PGA in a release today. The tournament will conclude with the Pro-Am event on Saturday.

The event carries a cash purse of Rs 700,000 and the winner will be richer by Rs 125,000, while the runner-up and second runner-up will earn Rs 75,000 and Rs 55,000 respectively. Others in the top 24, who survive the 36-hole cut, will receive their share of cash prizes. Along with top 24 pros, six amateur golfers will make it to the final round.

“All the professional and top amateur golfers have already arrived in Pokhara and they got acclimatised with the playing conditions of the most adventurous course of the country,” said the Nepal PGA. Defending champion Sanjay Lama, Nepal No 1 pro Bhuwan Nagarkoti and the most successful pro Shivaram Shrestha are among the favourites along with the winner of previous event, Surya Nepal Eastern Open, Bal Bhadra Rai, Dhana Thapa and Rame Magar.

A version of this article appears in print on February 12, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook