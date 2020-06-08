Windies quick Thomas keen to make test debut in England

West Indies quick Oshane Thomas has said he hopes to make his test debut in England next month and establish himself in all three cricket formats.
Thomas has been named among 11 reserves to accompany the 14-member squad for their three-test series in England, which is scheduled to take place in bio-secure venues in Southampton and Manchester, subject to government approval.
“I definitely want to play test cricket; I want to do well in all three formats,” the 23-year-old right-arm fast bowler told the Jamaican Observer.
“Test cricket is really the ultimate that everyone wants to play to be great. You don’t want to just be an average cricketer; you want to be among the greats.
“I was called up for the England test tour in the Caribbean (last year) and I didn’t get to make my debut, but hopefully this time around.”
Thomas, who has played 20 one-dayers and 12 Twenty20 Internationals, says he has the backing of coach Phil Simmons.
“He says I can’t be bowling that fast — probably bowling the fastest in the Caribbean — and not play in his test team,” added Thomas.
With international cricket set to come out of the coronavirus shutdown, Thomas is training at Sabina Park in Jamaica ahead of the tour.
“Last week is my first week back bowling on a pitch. I had been doing some little bowling here and there,” he said.
“I’m very happy to be back bowling and I’m looking forward to playing test cricket.
“It’s just up to me as a person; I just need to be fit and ready, and I should be in the test team.”
KATHMANDU: Indian-American Comedian Hasan Minhaj has taken on the hypocrisy of South Asian communities when it comes to widely prevalent anti-black sentiments among the 'Desis'. The Patriot-Act host through a video on June 4 called out anti-black racist attitudes prevalent among South Asians. Min Read More...
Service seekers reach the land revenue office in Lagankhel on Sunday after Department of Land Management and Archives issued a circular to all land revenue offices asking them to resume internal and urgent services. Photo: Naresh Shrestha/THT Read More...
Kathmandu, June 7 Activists representing various organisations protest Rukum west's cast based violence in Maitighar Mandala on Sunday. Photo:Balkrishna Thapa Chhetri/THT Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 96,205 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 145,049 Rapid Diagno Read More...
LONDON: Banksy has come out in support of Black Lives Matter movement saying that people of colour are being failed by the system while also revealing a new artwork — a painting of a vigil candle burning a US flag. The reclusive graffiti artist posted on the Instagram: “At first I thought I s Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has released his autobiographical play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai on his new website with a belief that the play will give some hope to people in the stressful time of the present. Directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, the play stages a creative journey of Kher who sho Read More...
KATHMANDU: English director Sam Mendes has asked Netflix and Amazon to come to the front to financially support theatre and live entertainment that ave been facing danger amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an article for the Financial Times, the Skyfall director wrote: "It would be deeply ironi Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has slammed Bollywood celebrities for their recent actions — protesting the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, US, and supporting Black Lives Matter (BLM) campaign but remaining mum when two sadhus were lynched in India, and for endorsing fairness cre Read More...