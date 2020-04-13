‘Winning Mindset’ sessions for athletes

Himalayan News Service

LALITPUR: The Nepal Olympic Committee on Sunday started the Winning Mindset Psychology Well-being Programme for athletes.

Chairperson of the Sports Psychology Commission Indra Gurung conducted the one-hour session through video-conference for the athletes who have been preparing for the Tokyo Olympics.

“The training sessions of the athletes have been postponed due to pandemic COVID-19 and all the players are confined to their residence because of the lockdown,” said the NOC in a release. “We decided to conduct the programme for a week to prevent possible mental and psychological problems in the athletes,” the release added.

“We will also continue to monitor the fitness of the athletes during this lockdown period,” said the NOC, which had last week held video-conference sessions with stakeholders various to discuss the ways of keeping the athletes physically and mentally fit.

