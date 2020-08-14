World number one Djokovic says will play at US Open

BELGRADE: World number one Novak Djokovic will compete at the Aug 31-Sept 13 US Open and the Western & Southern Open curtain-raiser, the winner of 17 Grand Slam titles said in a statement on Thursday.
His decision will come as good news for the US Open organisers after several high-profile players, including former winners Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka, pulled out over issues related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
But it is also a U-turn from Djokovic after his June statements that competing at the 2020 US Open would be “impossible” due to “extreme” COVID-19 protocols for the tournament at Flushing Meadows.
“I am happy to confirm that I will participate at the Western & Southern Open and US Open this year,” the 33-year old Serb said.
“It was not an easy decision to make with all the obstacles and challenges on so many sides, but the prospect of competing again makes me really excited.
“I am aware that this time around it will be very different with all the protocols and safety measures that are put in place to protect players and the people of New York.”
Djokovic and three other players contracted the coronavirus at the Serb’s Adria Tour event in June, with the first leg being held at his tennis centre in Belgrade and the second in Croatia’s coastal city Zadar.
Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov tested positive ahead of the Zadar leg final, which was scrapped as a result, with Djokovic, his compatriot Viktor Troicki and Croatian Borna Coric also testing positive shortly afterwards.
The remaining two legs in Bosnia and Montenegro wee cancelled and Djokovic resumed training in Belgrade and more recently at the Spanish resort of Marbella after his second COVID-19 test came back negative.
“I have trained hard with my team and got my body in shape so I am ready to adapt to new conditions,” Djokovic added on Thursday.
“I have done all the check-ups to make sure I am fully recovered and I am ready to get back on court fully committed to playing my best tennis.
“I appreciate everyone taking time, effort and energy to organise these two events for the tennis players to go back to their working field.”
The US Open will be the first Grand Slam event to be held since the COVID-19 pandemic threw the season into chaos, with this year’s Wimbledon cancelled while the French Open has been rescheduled for a Sept. 27-Oct. 11 slot.
BAJURA: Olena village in Badimalika Municipality-4 of Bajura district is at the risk of landslide and flood. The swollen Budhiganga River has eroded the earth while there is also the risk of landslides that could occur from two sides of the village. It has been reported that 87 people of 12 famil Read More...
KATHMANDU: Authorities have expedited action against restaurants that are still allowing public gathering, disregarding the latest directive issued by the government. Owners and operators of several restaurants that were operating regular business flouting the safety protocol have been rounded up Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA: Kapilvastu Hospital has been sealed for a week after eighteen health workers including three doctors tested positive for COVID-19. According to the Chief District Officer (CDO) Dirga Narayan Pandey, the District Administration Office decided to re-impose lockdown and seal the hosp Read More...
LISBON: Manchester City's task in the Champions League has not been made any easier by the exits of Real Madrid and Liverpool as every team playing in the mini-tournament in Lisbon is capable of winning, midfielder Bernardo Silva has said. Pep Guardiola's City eliminated Real in the last 16 whi Read More...
BARCELONA: Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen took on Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer in a public spat last year over the Germany goalkeeper's jersey and the confrontation will be played out on the pitch in Friday's Champions League quarter-final. Only Lionel Messi can rival Ter Stegen, 28 Read More...
LISBON: RB Leipzig stunned Atletico Madrid, with a 2-1 victory in their Champions League quarter-final on Thursday, to reach the competition's last four for the first time in their club's short history. With two minutes of normal time remaining, United States midfielder Tyler Adams snatched Read More...
Kathmandu, August 13 The National Human Rights Commission has recommended that the Government of Nepal rescue Nepalis stranded in foreign countries on the basis of their financial condition and risk analysis. ‘Report on Human Rights Situation of Nepali Migrant Workers during the COVID-19 Pan Read More...
MEXICO CITY: Mexico, having hit over half a million official coronavirus cases and 55,000 deaths as the pandemic rages across Latin America, will help produce a vaccine that could be distributed in the region next year, authorities said on Thursday. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has s Read More...