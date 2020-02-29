Wuma Kungfu C’ship

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The fifth National Wuma Kungfu Championship began here at the Ritu Academy on Friday. A total of 215 players from 19 districts are taking part in the two-day tournament that features 45 events.

The tournament also serves as the selection for Asian Wuma Kungfu Championship (Nepal), World Kungfu Championship (India) and World Wuma Kungfu Championship (Russia), informed the organisers.

According to Nepal Wuma Kungfu Association President and International Referee Siddhartha Lama, 20 best players will be selected from the championship and they will be sent to China for training.

A version of this article appears in print on February 29, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook