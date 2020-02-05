Xavier, GGIC in final

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Xavier International College and Golden Gate International College advanced to the Plus-2 section final of the 19th Gyan Niketan Basketball Tournament here on Tuesday.

Xavier edged past White House 50-49 riding on 24 points from Shishir Kunwar, while Golden Gate beat New Zenith 44-38 in which Sushil Ghale netted 18 points for the winners.

In school section semi-final matches, Vivek Yadav netted 20 points as hosts Gyan Niketan defeated Innovative 71-51, whereas Neric beat Pushpasadan 41-39 riding in Jeevan Shahi’s 17 points. The finals are slated for Wednesday.

A version of this article appears in print on February 05, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook