Xavier, Gyan Niketan win basketball titles

KATHMANDU: Xavier International College and Gyan Niketan School won the titles of the 19th Gyan Niketan Basketball Tournament here on Wednesday. Xavier defeated Golden Gate 37-34 in the Plus-2 section final riding on 15 points from Liyush KC.



In school section final, hosts Gyan Niketan beat Neric Academy 62-43 in which Vivek Yadav netted 14 points for the winners. KC and Yadav were later named the Most Valuable Players of the tournament. A total of 24 teams took part in the tournament.

Acting President of Nepal Basketball Association Hom Dong, Gyan Niketan Principal Sher Bahadur Kunwar and CEO Bishwojeet Kunwar among others handed over the prizes to the winners. Gyan Niketan also felicitated its former coach Niranjan Satyal on the occasion.

