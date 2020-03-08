Yadav, Pachhai triumph

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Ajit Kumar Yadav and Rajpura Pachhai won the titles of the second Madan Bhandari Memorial Thamel Road Race here on Saturday.

The third Asian Junior Athletics Championship gold medal winning athlete, Yadav finished the 5km distance in 16 minutes and 14.01 seconds to win the gold medal. Prakash Singh Airee came second in 18:54.07, while Santosh Nath Yogi was third in 19:12.09.

In women’s section, Pachhai came first in 18:23.89, ahead of Sakuntala Thagunna (20:55.38) and Anna McKerden (23:15.40). Top three athletes in both sections earned Rs 25,000, Rs 12,000 and Rs 8,000 respectively.

In school category, Narayan Kumar Kushwa, Ishwor Basnet and Ajay Tamang claimed top three spots in boys’ section, while Swostika Bohara, Sunita Shrestha and Anju Khadka did so in girls’ section respectively. Top three athletes in school sections got Rs 15,000, Rs 8,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. Likewise, Dharma Maharjan, Bhim Bahadur Gurung and Raju Bhandari came first, second and third in veteran section and they earned Rs 10,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 respectively.

Meanwhile, the organisers, Madan Bhandari Sports Academy and Run Club Nepal felicitated the 13th South Asian Games 10,000m gold medal winner Santoshi Shrestha with Rs 25,000.

Former Member Secretary of National Sports Council Keshav Sthapit, MBSA General Secretary Bachan Deuja, Secretary Om Krishna Prasain and Run Club Nepal President Santosh Shrestha among others handed over the prizes to the winners.

