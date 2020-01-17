Yadav wins race

Himalayan News Service

DAMAULI: Ajit Kumar Yadav won the title of the Dumre-Bandipur Mini Marathon here on Thursday.

The Nepal APF Club athlete Yadav finished the 10km race in 38 minutes and 53 seconds to finish first for the second straight year.

Anil Karki of Okhaldungha came second in 39:16. Top two athletes in open category received Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively.

Among the local athletes, Chandra Kumar Sunar and Ramin Gurung claimed top two spots and earned Rs 15,000 and Rs 8,000 respectively.

A version of this article appears in print on January 17, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook