Yushuki bags title

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

POKHARA: Japanese national Takanashi Yushuki won the title of the fourth Safal Pokhara Marathon here on Saturday.

Yushuki completed the distance in two hours, 26 minutes and 51 seconds becoming the first foreigner to win the crown in Pokhara. Nepal APF Club’s Kiran Bogati came second in 2:28:08, while Anish Thapa of Parbat was third in two hours and 29 minutes.

Ganesh Singh Thakuri came fourth. Top four athletes received Rs 200,000, Rs 100,000, Rs 75,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively.

Purna Bahadur Karki of Syangja, Yangdev Rai of Morang and Ashish Kunwar of Parbat claimed top three spots respectively in men’s 10km race, while Indra Kala Rai of Dharan won the women’s section title ahead of Anita Rai and American athlete Wendi. Top three athletes in 10km races received Rs 15,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. Gandaki Province Chief Minister Prithivi Subba Gurung inaugurated the event organised by Nepal Ex-Players Forum.

A version of this article appears in print on February 16, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook