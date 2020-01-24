ANFA Kaski Chairperson in police custody

Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) Kaski Chairperson Milan Gurung — who had filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the Gandaki Provincial Assembly (PA) member Rajiv Gurung (Deepak Manage) — has been taken into police custody, on Friday.

Milan Gurung was taken into police custody for investigation, based on a complaint lodged against him for providing a cheque, to a third party, of a bank account with insufficient fund, informed Spokesperson at Kaski District Police Office, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajkumar KC.

It has also been learnt that ANFA Kaski Chair Gurung had physically manhandled a businessman in his own shop in Pokhara.

Milan Gurung is also the treasurer of the organising committee of ongoing Chief Minister Cup Football Tournament.

Earlier, Gurung had claimed that he was verbally abused and beaten by PA member Deepak Manange ahead of the inauguration of the football tournament in Pokhara on Tuesday.

Police arrested Manange, a Nepal Communist Party (NCP) provincial lawmaker, from Hotel Paradise in Pokhara on Thursday afternoon after Kaski District Court issued a warrant for his arrest, based on a complaint lodged by Milan Gurung on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Kaski District Administration Office (DAO), on Friday, gave an order to keep Manange in jail for an additional two days to carry out further investigation.

He was taken to the DAO today after being charged of criminal offence.

READ ALSO:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook