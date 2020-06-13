Dear Class of 2020: Heartfelt message with power performance

KATHMANDU: BTS were part of a star-studded ceremony ‘Dear Class Of 2020’ hosted by YouTube on June 7 to celebrate the graduating class of 2020 that had the likes of Beyonce, Lady Gaga as well as former US president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, delivering messages.
One of the most awaited speeches theirs while they also presented powerful performances of some of their greatest hits.
RM commenced and ended BTS’s speech.
“To be really, really frank, we still feel very unsure and unsettled as we speak,” the BTS leader said in English. “Some say we have achieved so many things, but we are no different from others in their 20s, our graduation caps still pressed to our heads and awkwardly peering into the face of reality.”
Jungkook advised the graduates to never stop learning. “All I’ve done is continue on but even today I continue to learn new things. So, here I stand today with my members, with faith in myself, my members and the world. And I hope you also will do the same for yourself and move forward.”
Jin urged the new graduates not to rush: “What held me together … was a promise I made to myself to take it slow. It became a habit of mine to take some time for myself. If any of you feels lost, in the face of doubt or uncertainty, or the pressure of starting anew, don’t rush.”
Suga gave hope amidst the difficult present. “Please don’t be afraid, don’t worry yourself… Get your hands on the changes you can make, because your possibilities are limitless. After all, I also had no idea I would become BTS either.”
Jimin echoed: “Remember there is a person here in Korea, in the city of Seoul, who understands you. We are all in different parts of the world, in different environments and circumstances.
But in this moment I hope we can all give each other a warm pat on the back and say: ‘It’s okay’.”
J-Hope shared how important it is to trust one’s self: “At times I feel as though I’ve reached a dead-end … At these times, I think, ‘Just this once’ and I pick myself back up. I decide to trust myself. The next attempt might not be perfect but the second is better than the first and the third is even better. You are the leader of your own life. Chant it over and over again.”
V shared his story of becoming a top star. “I wasn’t born with the talents of singing and dancing.
But I developed a joy and passion for singing and dancing. This joy motivated my persistent efforts and has led me to where I stand today.”
He ended his speech by clapping in sign language, which earned him much praise on social media for his sensitivity.
The band performed a rendition of their smash hits — Boy with Luv, Spring Day, Mikrokosmos.
At least 7,557,675 people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus globally while 421,298 people have died from COVID-19, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Read More...
BAJURA: Bajura Ayurvedic Health Centre instructed yoga as well as distributed herbal supplements at a quarantine facility in the district. In the same manner, information regarding stress management during their stay at the facility too was disseminated among the individuals, according to the Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 121,862 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 188,052 Rapid D Read More...
KATHMANDU: Sixteen persons earlier diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Friday. Among those discharged are 12 males and Read More...
KATHAMANDU: BTS's V has been invited by Korea's Cultural Heritage Administration to be a narrator for their audiobook for the blind. Allkop reports that the organisation had tweeted: "Taehyung-nim, it will be good if you can be with us." The invitation is for a Braille audiobook on national mo Read More...
LONDON: Liverpool cruised to a 6-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers in a friendly behind closed doors at Anfield on Thursday as Juergen Klopp's side stepped up their preparations for the Premier League restart next week. First-team regulars Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Joel Matip got their names on th Read More...
NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: India reported a record daily increase of novel coronavirus cases on Friday and became the world's fourth worst-hit country, raising the prospect of the return of a lockdown just days after it was lifted. Anxious to revive the economy after a nearly 70-day lockdown, the gove Read More...
KARACHI: Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir and batsman Haris Sohail have pulled out of the England tour citing personal reasons after the country's cricket board on Thursday confirmed the national team will travel to play a bilateral series in August and September. Amir, Pakistan's most su Read More...