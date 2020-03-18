Good samaritans willing to turn houses into quarantine facilities

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, March 17

As the fear of possible outbreak of novel coronavirus looms large, some people have come forward offering their multi-storey houses in Kathmandu to be used as quarantine facilities or for self-isolation.

Lal Chandra Gautam shared a photo of his four-and-a-halfstorey house on his Facebook post stating that he and his family were ready to provide the house to those who have to observe self-quarantine to prevent COVID 19 spread.

He also said through his Facebook post that the Nepal government or any other non-profit making agencies could turn the Kuleshwor-based house into a temporary hospital.

Gautam through his Facebook post said, “We would be happy to offer the house free of cost. It has two fully-furnished bedrooms, two kitchens, three vacant rooms and two living rooms.”

Following Gautam’s initiative, another person Chirag Goyal offered his Sifal-based three-and-a-half-storey bungalow for similar purpose. The house was used by a college some days ago, but now it is vacant. “Any person, irrespective of his/her nationality can inbox me if he/she has to go for self-isolation,” reads Goyal’s Facebook post.

Talking to THT Goyal said he took the decision to provide his house after reading a news report about some foreigners, who were struggling to find a proper place for their self-isolation.

“I think, humans need each other the most during crisis situation. We can’t just wait to get things better. If we act collectively by supporting each other, we can fight any adversity,” he said. Goyal also the government could turn his house into a temporary quarantine facility.

Many people on social media have appreciated the kind gesture shown by Gautam and Goyal.

