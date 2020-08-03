THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Government of Nepal has decided to shut operations of hotels and restaurants in the Kathmandu valley which do not adhere to safety protocols as set by authortities.

Action will be taken against service providers that are found to be violating the rules such as not maintaining safe distance, mandatory use of masks and other precautionary measures pertaining to Covid-19 prevention.

The Ministry of Health is keeping a vigil on hotels and restaurants not conforming to the public health resgulations and will immediately shut them.

As the number of Covid-19 cases are increasing steadily in the valley, authorities have decided to check movement in public places which court heavy inflow-outflow of people.

