Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla arriving on Thursday

KATHMANDU: Foreign Secretary of India Harsh Vardhan Shringla is arriving in Nepal for a two-day official visit later this week.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Shringla is coming to Nepal at the invitation of his Nepali counterpart Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal. The Indian foreign secretary will arrive on November 26 and depart the next day
“The visit is in continuation of the regular exchange of high level visits between the two friendly neighbours,” the ministry said in a statement.
The Foreign Secretaries of the two countries will hold bilateral meeting and discuss wide ranging areas of cooperation between Nepal and India on November 26.
Later, Shringla will call on the high level dignitaries of Nepal and hand over Covid-19 related support to the Government of Nepal.
His visit follows two recent high-level visits from India to Nepal- those of Chief of Indian foreign intelligence agency RAW Samant Goyal and Chief of Indian Army General MM Naravane.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ statement
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Sunday reported 1,669 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 220,308. In the last 24 hours, 957 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 773 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktap Read More...
KATHMANDU: Sixteen more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,321. 1,669 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 220,308. Over 1.3 million deaths from the disease have been r Read More...
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to end an England-wide lockdown as scheduled on Dec. 2 and will announce a return to regional restrictions as statistics show that coronavirus infections have stabilized. Johnson’s office also confirmed plans to begin a nationwide COVID-19 vacc Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu Valley reported a total of 957 new cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday. Of the total, 415 are females and 542 are males. As many as 773 cases were recorded in Kathmandu district alone while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 131 and 53 cases respe Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1,660,075 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out where Read More...
MUNICH: Lacklustre Bayern Munich had to come from behind to rescue a 1-1 draw against Werder Bremen on Saturday, slipping up for only the second time in their last 35 matches in all competitions but staying a point ahead of Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen. Four days after Germany's stun Read More...
NEW DELHI: India need not lose sleep over Virat Kohli's absence in the last three tests against Australia but Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara will have to shoulder extra responsibilities, batting great Sunil Gavaskar has said. Regular skipper and batting mainstay Kohli will return home after Read More...
LONDON: More than 58.14 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,381,424 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December Read More...