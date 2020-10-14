Need of alternative force stressed

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

RAJBIRAJ, OCTOBER 13

Janata Samajbadi Party-Nepal leader Rajendra Mahato today stressed the need of a third alternative political force as the two largest parties had failed to solve the problems facing the country.

He claimed that his party would fill the void and emerge as the alternative political force to meet people’s expectations.

Addressing a condolence ceremony for the party’s late leader Dharma Narayan Ray at Banarjhulla of ward 5 in Tilathi Koiladi Rural Municipality, Saptari, Mahato said his party was moving ahead by forging broader national unity as the two largest parties — Nepali Congress and Nepal Communist Party — had failed miserably to solve national problems.

“People have seen Congress and Communists repeatedly.

It is now proven that they cannot solve people’s problems and people’s expectations and aspirations have remained unfulfilled,” he said, adding, “JSP-N is the future of the country and the people.”

Mahato reiterated that the constitution would not be acceptable to his party without amendment. “Our party is struggling to amend the constitution to incorporate the voices of indigenous people, Madhesi, and marginalised people,” he added. He pledged to continue fighting until the constitution was amended so that all people could take ownership of the country’s statute.

