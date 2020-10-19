Nepal Tourism Board, Nepal Airlines Corporation sign pact for tourism promotion

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 18

Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) and Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) have signed an agreement today to promote tourism in the country.

As per the agreement, NTB and NAC will collaborate on various aspects to promote the country’s tourism industry. The pact ensures cooperation in various fields such as joint promotional work, introductory visits, branding of each other’s organisation and international level tourism related programmes to be organised in Nepal, among others.

The agreement between the tourism board and the national flag carrier has been formed under the concept of public-private partnership with the objective of promoting Nepal as a major tourist destination in the international market.

Both the stakeholders have expressed their belief that this agreement will play an important role in promoting the tourism sector of the country in both the domestic and international sectors.

Sharing his views, Chief Executive Officer of NTB Dhananjay Regmi said that in the midst of the current crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic, this kind of cooperation will further strengthen the multi-faceted relationship between the two organisations and will give them more energy and strength to fight against the crisis.

He also mentioned that this agreement will prove to be a cornerstone for the effective promotion of Nepal at the international level. The pact was signed by NTB CEO Regmi and General Manager of NAC Deem Prasad Poudel.

As the tourism industry is in the phase of survival to overcome challenges created by the novel coronavirus, this agreement will contribute to the effort of both the organisations for survival, revival and sustainable development of the country’s tourism industry, reads a press statement issued by NTB today.

