One Covid-19 fatality reported in Pokhara on Sunday

Rishi Baral

Share Now:











POKHARA: A coronavirus infected person that was undergoing treatment in a hospital in Pokhara, passed away on Saturday night.

The 47-year-old male from Annapurna Rural Municipality-3 in Kaski district who was receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Covid Teatment Centre under Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences, died at 11:30 pm yesterday, informed Dr Arjun Acharya, Director of the Academy.

He was admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for the infection on October 20, added Dr Acharya.

With this latest fatality, the number of Covid-19 related deaths has reached 79 in Gandaki Province.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook