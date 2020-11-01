One Covid-19 fatality reported in Pokhara on Sunday

POKHARA: A coronavirus infected person that was undergoing treatment in a hospital in Pokhara, passed away on Saturday night.
The 47-year-old male from Annapurna Rural Municipality-3 in Kaski district who was receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Covid Teatment Centre under Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences, died at 11:30 pm yesterday, informed Dr Arjun Acharya, Director of the Academy.
He was admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for the infection on October 20, added Dr Acharya.
With this latest fatality, the number of Covid-19 related deaths has reached 79 in Gandaki Province.
KATHMANDU: BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported another covid death in Dharan. A 73-year-old male from Gauriganj of Jhapa district succumbed to coronavirus infection today at 6:45 am. The deceased, after testing positive for COVID-19 on October 22, was admitted to the BPKI Read More...
MANILA: Philippine officials on Saturday ordered evacuation of thousands of residents in the southern part of the main Luzon island as a category 5 storm that is the world’s strongest this year approaches the Southeast Asian nation. Typhoon Goni, with 215 kph (133 miles) sustained winds and gusts Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Saturday reported 2,508 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 170,743. Of the total infections, 976 are females and 1,532 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,357 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valle Read More...
MELBOURNE: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday she will announce her new government on Monday after offering the Green Party two ministerial portfolios outside of cabinet as part of a proposed cooperation agreement. Ardern delivered earlier this month the biggest election vic Read More...
MUMBAI: India’s coronavirus caseload stood at 8.1 million on Saturday, with 48,268 new cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed. India has the world’s second-highest caseload, behind only the United States, but new infections have seen a dip since Septembe Read More...
DAMAULI: Police in Tanahun district on Thursday night arrested a teenager attempting to steal cash from an ATM in Byas Municipality-4. The arrestee has been identified as Kiran Baniya (19) of Rangapur Tadhi in Paterwa Sugauli Rural Municipality-2 of Parsa district. Baniya was arrested after he Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Alternative Energy Promotion Centre (AEPC) and Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) have initiated the construction of a mini-grid connecting micro and small hydroelectricity projects unreached by the national transmission grid. The NEA Engineering Company and the AEPC have recently sig Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date,1,443,343 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, of wh Read More...