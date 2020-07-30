Police launch COVID awareness campaign in Saptari

Himalayan News Service

RAJBIRAJ, JULY 29

Police have started enforcing the use of face masks to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus in Saptari.

Police launched an awareness campaign related to the use of masks and also carried out strict checking at various chowks, including Rajbiraj. The police team started taking action against people without masks.

SP Krishna Prasain at Saptari District Police Office said they had started the campaign with the theme, “Where is your mask?”

SP Prasain said police took 123 people without masks under control on Tuesday and 24 today. They were also fined Rs 100 each.

The police team counselled them on the effective use of masks.

Police said they convinced the villagers to use masks to minimise the risk of infection.

Masks were distributed to the poor and helpless free of cost, said police.

SP Prasain said they had launched the campaign to make people aware about the government-imposed regulation. He urged locals to use masks and maintain social distancing.

Assistant Chief District Officer Jaya Kumar Ghimire said the district administration office had issued a notice stating certain criteria for preventive and precautionary measures against the virus.

He said the authority concerned had started taking action against rule-violators.

He advised people to boost their immunity to fight against the virus.

Ghimire added that everyone was responsible for making the village a coronavirus-free zone.

With a surge in virus infection, the administration has imposed prohibitory order in the district headquarters Rajbiraj.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 30, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

