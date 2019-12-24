PPL Cricket: Chitwan Rhinos in final

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

POKHARA: Chitwan Rhinos has entered the final of the Pokhara Premier League (PPL) Twenty20 Cricket tournament underway in Pokhara.

Chitwan defeated Kathmandu Golden Warriors by 60 runs in its final league match today to book a place in the final.

In the match held at Pokhara Stadium, Chitwan posted a total of 167 runs at the cost of 4 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.

In reply, Kathmandu was all out in 20 overs with only 107 runs on the board. Chitwan is led by former Nepali national team captain Paras Khadka.

Kathmandu, led by current captain, Gyanendra Malla will have to wait for the outcome of the match between Butwal and Biratnagar for any chances to reach the play-off before the final.

The final match of the league phase is being held between Butwal Blasters and Biratnagar Titans tomorrow. Butwal has already secured its place in the play-off while Biratnagar will have to win with a large margin to enter the play-off.

