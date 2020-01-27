Rescue Nepalis in Wuhan, demands NC

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 26

Nepali Congress has appealed to the government and other bodies concerned to rescue Nepalis residing in Wuhan, China.

Issuing a press statement today, Nepali Congress has said that Nepalis studying in various universities and educational institutions in Wuhan are at risk of coronavirus infection. The government, therefore, should immediately take action to rescue persons living there, the statement issues by the party reads.

The party has also appealed to the government to adopt all safety measures to prevent coronavirus infection spread and make proper arrangements for treatment of people suffering from the infection.

Coronavirus is spreading around the world after it originated at a seafood market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. The outbreak of pneumonia in China is believed to have been caused by a new strain of corona virus.

As of January 26, over 1,900 people have been infected with the virus across China, most of them in and around Wuhan.

