Nepal | May 18, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Temp > Taliban blast near Afghan intelligence base kills seven, injures 40

Taliban blast near Afghan intelligence base kills seven, injures 40

Published: May 18, 2020 4:15 pm On: Temp
Reuters
Share Now:

GHAZNI: Taliban fighters detonated a car bomb on Monday near an Afghan intelligence agency installation in the central province of Ghazni, killing at least seven people and wounding 40, officials and the Taliban insurgents said.

The blast, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan when tens of thousands of Afghans are fasting, is the latest in a spate of violence across the country despite a peace accord signed between the United States and Taliban in February.

The interior ministry in Kabul and provincial officials in Ghazni confirmed the attack.

“Around 4:30 a.m., a base of the National Security (NDS) forces in Ghazni was targeted by a car bomb,” said a police official, adding that seven people died at the blast site and 40 injured were taken to a military hospital.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said fighters of the Islamist group were responsible for the attack in Ghazni, which has been the scene of many large-scale attacks by the Taliban in recent years against both Afghan and foreign forces.

Last week five civilians were killed and 40 people, including six soldiers, were wounded in a Taliban truck bomb blast targeting an army office in the neighbouring province of Paktia.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

Four held with Rs 400,000 kickbacks in Sarlahi

Share Now:

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority has arrested four officials- two of them joint secretaries- red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 400,000 from a local job seeker, in Sarlahi district on Thursday.

Rampant Madrid on cusp of ending title drought

Share Now:

Real Madrid can almost touch the La Liga title after a five year wait, needing only to avoid defeat to Malaga on Sunday to grab the trophy from the hands of arch rivals Barcelona.

National Ophthalmic Health Policy 2017 introduced

Share Now:

The government has brought the National Ophthalmic Health Policy, 2017 for enhancing the quality of and expanding ophthalmic health services in the country.

Seeking shed

Share Now:

Students at Manimukundeshwor Gurukul pose for a portrait in Gandakibesi of Palpa, on Thursday, May 18, 2017. Photo: RSS

Love bite? Snake bites Florida man who tries to kiss it

Share Now:

Authorities say a Florida man leaned in to kiss a rattlesnake — but got bitten instead.

EC update “4,888 representatives elected in 115 local units”

Share Now:

The Election Commission on Thursday informed that 4,888 representatives in 115 local bodies have been elected in 34 districts of Province number 3, 4 and 6.

NC’s Maya Rana elected chief of Myagde Rural Municipality in Tanahun

Share Now:

Nepali Congress candidate Maya Rana has been elected as the chief of Myagde Rural Municipality in Tanahun district.

Trump calls naming of special counsel a ‘witch hunt’

Share Now:

Mueller will have sweeping powers and the authority to prosecute any crimes he uncovers. Trump tweeted that it is “the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!”

© 2020 The Himalayan Times