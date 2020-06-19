Three new cases take Kathmandu valley’s coronavirus total to 54

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley’s Covid-19 tally has climbed to 54 on Friday with the confirmation of three new cases.
The Ministry of Health and Population in its daily media briefing confirmed that three new cases have been detected in Kathmandu, of which, two are female and one is a male. All of their specimen were tested at National Public Health Laboratory in Teku.
Six cases were reported on Thursday in Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur.
So far, 40 people from Kathmandu have been detected with the novel coronavirus transmission. Likewise, nine cases in Bhaktapur and five cases in Lailtpur have been recorded.
On Friday, the recorded number of Nepal’s coronavirus transmission cases crossed 8000 with the detection of 426 new cases. With this, the nationwide tally of COVID-19 stands at 8274 while the fatality toll has advanced to 22.
