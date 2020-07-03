19 Sikh pilgrims killed in Pakistan when train collides with van

LAHORE: At least 19 pilgrims of Pakistan‘s minority Sikh community were killed when a train collided with a passenger van in eastern Pakistan on Friday, officials said.
According to police, the dead, which include two children, were all residents of the western Pakistani city of Peshawar, home to most of Pakistan‘s nearly 40,000 Sikhs.
The accident occurred at an unmanned Railway crossing close to the city of Sheikhupura in Pakistan‘s largest province, Punjab, Pakistan Railways public relations official Quratulain told Reuters.
The 19 killed were all passengers seated in the van, travelling from the town of Nankana Sahib to Farooqabad – both sites revered by followers of Sikhism.
Sikhs revere Nankana Sahib, located near the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore, which borders India, as the place their religion began and where the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak, was born in 1469.
Pakistan‘s Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed dismay at the accident in a message on Twitter.
As prime minister, Khan has overseen the construction of a special border crossing, called the “Kartarpur corridor”, allowing Sikhs from India to visit holy sites in Pakistan, despite continued hostile relations between the two countries.
Khan also said Pakistan‘s railway safety would be reviewed. Pakistan‘s railways have witnessed a number of accidents over the last few years, including frequent collisions between vehicles and trains.
Last year, a fire in a train compartment killed more than 70 passengers.
“Investigations are underway to figure out negligence behind it,” a district police officer Ghazi Salahuddin told Reuters.
Pakistan Railways also said an inquiry had been ordered.
KATHMANDU: Activists of 'Enough is Enough' campaign today held a discussion with the Minister of Health and Population, Bhanubhakta Dhakal, to draw the government's attention towards the demands put forth by the campaigners. They have insisted that the government take the demands seriously and ac Read More...
DHANGADHI: Sudurpaschim Province has not been able to hold any discussion on budget even after unveiling it more than two weeks ago. The deliberation on budget could not proceed even after 17 days since the parties in opposition have been obstructing the Provincial Assembly meeting. Main oppositi Read More...
LONDON: Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has decided to move on from the club and is likely to begin his next chapter with German champions Bayern Munich, manager Pep Guardiola said on Wednesday. British and German media reported on Tuesday that Bayern had reached an agreement with City to s Read More...
BELGRADE: Novak Djokovic and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus, his media team said Thursday, 10 days after announcing they had contracted the disease. The top-ranked player tested positive for the virus after playing in an exhibition series he organized in Serbia and Croatia amid t Read More...
Kathmandu, July 2 Youths hold placards while maintaining safe distance as they take part in a protest at Patan on Thursday demanding better and effective response from the government in handling COVID-19 outbreak. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has visited the HAMS hospital to take stock of health of youth activists who have been staging a fast-unto-death Satyagraha for the last six days. Activist Iih along with others have been staging the Satyagraha demanding that the government correct its cour Read More...
BANGKOK: Bua used to earn up to 40,000 baht ($1,300) a month as a sex worker in Thailand's northern province of Chiang Mai when the coronavirus forced entertainment venues to close, leaving her jobless. Since March, the 32-year-old single mother, who is Burmese, has racked up debts of more than 1 Read More...
GABORONE: The number of elephants found dead in Botswana's Okavango Panhandle has risen to 275 from 154 reported two weeks ago, the government said on Thursday. Authorities are investigating the unexplained deaths over the past months. Poaching has been ruled out as the carcasses were found Read More...