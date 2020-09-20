244 Nepalis succumbed to COVID-19 abroad so far

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: As many as 244 Nepalis living in various 17 countries abroad have lost their lives to COVID-19, till date.

Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA)â€™s Health Committeeâ€™s coordinator, Sanjiv Sapkota shared that Nepalis in 42 countries across the world tested positive for the deadly infection so far.

Nepalis in the UK, the USA, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Ireland, Japan, Turkey, Netherlands, Sweden, South Africa and India were reported to have died due to COVID-19.

Similarly, over 69,000 Nepalis left at lurch in 30 countries due to the COVID-19 have been rescued home with the joint effort of NRNA and Nepali diplomatic missions abroad.

