31 Nepalis die of COVID-19 in UK

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

LONDON: At least 31 Non-resident Nepalis (NRNs) have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the United Kingdom, according to Embassy of Nepal in London. This includes three women.

The Nepali embassy has received reports of 31 Nepalis falling victim to COVID-19, informed Sharad Raj Aran, Spokesperson at the embassy.

However, the news reports, and Gorkha Welfare Trust which also maintain a separate record, put the toll to 33 or more. The Trust maintains records of the ex-Gurkha army personnel only, said Gyari Ghale, officer at the trust.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 could be higher, as the families who suffer deaths may not inform the media. Furthermore, the hospital management do not make the death public without the consent of the concerned families.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook