Nepal | August 06, 2020

The Himalayan Times > World > 5 things to know as Hiroshima marks 75th A-bomb anniversary

5 things to know as Hiroshima marks 75th A-bomb anniversary

Published: August 06, 2020 3:21 pm On: World
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Share Now:

HIROSHIMA, JAPAN: The city of Hiroshima in western Japan marks the 75th anniversary of the world’s first nuclear attack on Thursday.

Three days after its Aug 6, 1945, bombing of Hiroshima, the United States dropped a second atomic bomb on Nagasaki. Japan surrendered on Aug 15, ending World War II and, more broadly, its aggression toward Asian neighbours that had lasted nearly half a century.

Here’s a look at that day in Hiroshima 75 years ago.

Why was Hiroshima chosen as a target?

Hiroshima was a major Japanese military hub with factories, military bases and ammunition facilities. Historians say the United States picked it as a suitable target because of its size and landscape, and carefully avoided firebombing the city ahead of time so American officials could accurately assess the impact of the atomic attack. The United States said the bombings hastened Japan’s surrender and prevented the need for a U.S. invasion of Japan. Some historians today say Japan was already close to surrendering, but there is still debate in the U.S.

What happened in the attack?

At 8:15 a.m., the U.S. B-29 bomber Enola Gay dropped a 4-ton “Little Boy” uranium bomb from a height of 9,600 meters (31,500 feet) on the city centre, targeting the Aioi Bridge. The bomb exploded 43 seconds later, 600 meters (2,000 feet) above the ground. Seconds after the detonation, the estimated temperature was 3,000-4,000 degrees Celsius (5,400-7,200 degrees Fahrenheit) at ground zero. Almost everything within 2 kilometres (1.2 miles) of ground zero was destroyed by the blast and heat rays. Within one hour, a “black rain” of highly radioactive particles started falling on the city, causing additional radiation exposure.

How many people were killed?

An estimated 140,000 people, including those with radiation-related injuries and illnesses, died through Dec. 31, 1945. That was 40% of Hiroshima’s population of 350,000 before the attack. Everyone within a radius of 500 meters (1,600 feet) from ground zero died that day. To date, the total death toll, including those who died from radiation-related cancers, is about 300,000. Hiroshima today has 1.2 million residents.

What effect did radiation have?

Many people exposed to radiation developed symptoms such as vomiting and hair loss. Most of those with severe radiation symptoms died within three to six weeks. Others who lived beyond that developed health problems related to burns and radiation-induced cancers and other illnesses. Survivors have a higher risk of developing cataracts and cancer. About 136,700 people certified as “hibakusha,” as victims are called, under a government support program are still alive and entitled to regular free health checkups and treatment. Health monitoring of second-generation hibakusha began recently. Japan’s government provided no support for victims until a law was finally enacted in 1957 under pressure from them.

What are those colourful folded paper cranes for?

“Origami” paper cranes can be seen throughout the city. They became a symbol of peace because of a 12-year-old bomb survivor, Sadako Sasaki, who, while battling leukaemia, folded paper cranes using medicine wrappers after hearing an old Japanese story that those who fold a thousand cranes are granted one wish. Sadako developed leukaemia 10 years after her exposure to radiation at age 2, and died three months after she started the project. Former U.S. President Barack Obama brought four paper cranes that he folded himself when he visited Hiroshima in May 2016, becoming the first serving American leader to visit. Obama’s cranes are now displayed at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum.

This Aug. 6, 1945, file photo released by the U.S. Air Force shows the total destruction of Hiroshima, western Japan, as the result of the first atomic bomb dropped. Photo: U.S. Air Force via AP/File

In this Aug. 6, 1945, file photo, smoke rises 20,000 feet above Hiroshima, western Japan, after the first atomic bomb was dropped during warfare. Photo: AP/File

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

Below-strength Man United move into Europa League last eight

MANCHESTER: Former Europa League winners Manchester United booked a quarter-final spot in the tournament after their second-string side laboured to a 2-1 home win over LASK Linz on Wednesday to seal a 7-1 aggregate rout of the Austrian side. United's reward is a clash with FC Copenhagen in Read More...

Nepal COVID-19 Update: 381 new cases, 130 recoveries, two fatalities recorded on Wednesday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 412,953 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, Read More...

172 people discharged in Tanahun; Nepal's COVID-19 recovery tally hits 15,156

DAMAULI: As many as 172 persons earlier diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, admitted at various healthcare facilities across Tanahun district, have been discharged following recovery, on Wednesday. According to the District Health Office, 17 females and 155 males were discharged today upon Read More...

Photo Gallery: Ritual of annual holy bath in Harisiddhi

Read More...

Kailali's rural municipality reimposes lockdown restrictions until further notice

DHANGADHI: Kailari Rural Municipality in Kailali district has decided to reimpose lockdown restrictions from Wednesday, until further notice. A decision to this effect was taken following the detection of COVID-19 in a rural municipality staffer. According to information officer of the local l Read More...

Police personnel without travel history diagnosed with COVID-19 in Pokhara

POKHARA: A 38-year-old policeman in Pokhara Metropolitan City-3, without any travel history, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, on Wednesday. Following moderate symptoms, the personnel's swab sample had been collected on August 2 which came out positive today. According to the Read More...

US Open, Rafael Nadal,

Twist to the 'GOAT' race as Nadal opts to skip US Open

MADRID: Rafa Nadal's decision to skip the US Open because of health concerns has added another twist to the intriguing three-way battle for the most career men's Grand Slam titles and, in many eyes, the title of Greatest Of All Time (GOAT). Had the 34-year-old Spaniard managed to retain the title Read More...

Indian federal investigator to probe Bollywood actor's death: prosecutor

MUMBAI: India's federal investigative agency will probe the death of a Bollywood actor, its top prosecutor said on Wednesday, the latest twist to a murky case that was reported as a suicide and has dominated Indian social media for over a month. Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead at his res Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times