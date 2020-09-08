902 infections reported Tuesday, Nepal’s coronavirus tally advances to 48,138

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally advanced to 48,138 as 902 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

Of the total infected, 307 are women while 595 are male.

A large number of recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 2287 people tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 32,964 people have recovered from the disease in the country.

Of the total reported cases, 396 hailed from the three districts of Kathmandu valley.

As of today, there are 14868 active cases of infection in the country while 5310 people are under quarantine.

Likewise, six fatalities were registered today with which the Covid-19 death tally has reached 306.

On Monday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally had reached 47,236 with 979 new cases.

